Police: Suspect pours flammable liquid over woman, sets her on fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The police investigate after a suspect has poured a flammable liquid over a woman and set her on fire.

On Monday at 10:52 am a patrol of the Kinston police was flagged on patrol by a passerby at the intersection of Bright and East streets.

Police said there was a 24-year-old woman on the sidewalk who had severe burns to her upper body.

An initial investigation showed that the victim, who was driving a vehicle that had stopped on East Street, was approached by an unknown attacker who infused the victim with flammable liquid and then set her on fire.

The suspect in the case has been described as a black man aged 20-30.

The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue and Lenoir County EMS staff responded and provided assistance to the victim.

The victim was transported to UNC Lenoir and then flown to the Jaycee Burn Center in North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The research is in the preparatory phases.

For more information, contact the Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.