The date has been set.

The new Belleville police headquarters will be officially opened on July 29.

The opening will be accompanied by a ceremony and ribbon cutting to mark the memorable occasion.

The announcement was made in the town hall on Friday morning and Mayor Mitch Panciuk says the new ultramodern facility is long awaited.

Panciuk also said that the details are currently being worked out, but the facility will be open for tours this fall.

The new building is more than double the footprint of the current police station at 69,000 square feet. The building has been assessed after disasters and requires more than 73,000 concrete blocks, 4,500 steel studs, 1,800 sheets of drywall, miles and miles of electrical and communication wires, 15 high-energy heating, ventilation and air conditioning units and a 200-foot high communication tower. A solar system will be installed once the construction is complete.

The building will also have a community boardroom that will be available for use by non-profit community organizations.

The budget for this project located at 459 Sidney Street is $ 26.3 million and is on schedule according to Chief Ron Gignac.

He says that this new building will be useful for the more than 160 service members.

