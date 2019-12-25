Loading...

Police station warns against drunk driving with parody of Christmas songs

The warning comes with a reminder that Santa is always watching

Updated: 9:19 PM EST December 24, 2019

Holidays are a particularly dangerous time for motorists. In the last five years, an average of more than 300 people died in drunk driving accidents during Christmas and New Year's week. To warn motorists, the Freetown, Massachusetts, police department posted a humorous sign as a reminder of the dangers. of drinking and driving "He sees you when you're accelerating. He knows when you don't stop. He knows if you've had any. So don't pass .08," the sign says. Since then, the Facebook post has been shared thousands of times "Happy holidays and stay safe!"

.