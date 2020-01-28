Police share car hijacking video in hopes of identifying suspects

Police released a surveillance video of a November incident on Monday in hopes of identifying the two men who forcibly removed a woman from her vehicle, throwing her to the ground and stealing her vehicle. 10, reported the Enterprise. Police responded at around 4:17 p.m. that day. Marian Grindstaff, 50, told police at the time that she was seated in her Chevrolet Malibu sedan, which was parked outside her house. . She was smoking when two men opened the door of her driver and took her out. She told police that the men got into her vehicle and headed west on Court Street. “It’s just horrible to think about it,” said Grindstaff. “It was a struggle. For example, I had my arm in the steering wheel and I was beeping a lot. Now, two months after the car was hijacked, police are releasing a surveillance video of the incident in the hope that a member of the public will recognize the suspects or locate the vehicle, which has still not been found. “It is a mystery to me why they were not (found),” said Grindstaff. “My car was not found or taken. I have no idea.” The surveillance video shows two men passing in front of the vehicle on Court Street, a man following several feet behind another man. The man walking ahead smiles after looking at the other man, both of whom have passed the vehicle. The video, which has no audio, switches to a different camera angle as the men continue to walk around two houses. The men were finally out of sight of the cameras for about three minutes, and then they could be seen walking quickly towards the parked car, according to police, the time stamp on the video was about an hour from the date The incident actually happened. “The pictures then show them leave, but this time at a faster rate and with their hooded jackets,” said police spokesman Darren Duarte. vehicle leads again. It heads towards s the car and goes right past the driver’s door, then quickly turns around and opens the door, with the other man right behind him. In about 20 seconds, the men forcibly remove Grindstaff from the car, tossing it to the ground. The woman partially lands in the pavement. She gets up quickly and opens the car door, with the two men inside the vehicle at this point. “A neighbor tried to intervene, but one of the suspects said he had a gun,” said Duarte. but the neighbor quickly runs out of sight of the camera when the car starts to leave. Grindstaff can be seen on a video standing on the open driver’s door when the car starts to move, but eventually lets go when accelerating. “If anyone can help identify one or both of these people, or have information that can lead to their whereabouts, as well as the Chevy Malibu, please contact the Brockton Police Detective Office at 508-941 -0234, “said Duarte, a Massachusetts license plate: 4ED345. Tips can be submitted anonymously by text message by sending the word” BROCKTON “and tip information to” CRIMES “(274637).

Police released a surveillance video of a November incident on Monday in hopes of identifying the two men who forcibly evicted a woman from her vehicle, tossing her to the ground and stealing her vehicle.

The incident occurred outside a house in block 500 on rue Court on November 10, The Enterprise reported. The police responded that day around 4:17 p.m.

Marian Grindstaff, 50, told police at the time that she was sitting inside her Chevrolet Malibu sedan, which was parked outside her house. She was smoking when two men opened the door of her driver and took her out.

She told police that the men got into her vehicle and left west on Court Street.

“It’s horrible to think about it,” said Grindstaff. “It was a struggle. For example, I had my arm in the steering wheel and I was beeping a lot. “

Two months after the car was hijacked, the police released a surveillance video of the incident in the hope that someone from the public would recognize the suspects or locate the vehicle, which has still not been found.

“It’s a mystery to me why they weren’t (found),” said Grindstaff. “My car was not found or taken. I have no idea.”

The surveillance video shows two men passing in front of the vehicle on Court Street, a man following several feet behind another man. The man walking ahead smiles after looking at the other man, both of whom have passed the vehicle.

The video, which has no audio, moves to another camera angle as the men continue to walk around two houses. The men were finally out of sight of the cameras for about three minutes, and then they could be seen walking quickly towards the parked car. Police say the video’s time stamp is about an hour from the date the incident actually occurred.

“The pictures then show that they are coming back on foot, but this time at a faster pace and with their hooded jackets,” said police spokesman Darren Duarte.

The man who first passed the vehicle is again in the lead. He heads for the car and walks right past the driver’s door, then quickly turns around and opens the door, with the other man right behind him.

In about 20 seconds, the men forcibly removed Grindstaff from the car, throwing him to the ground. The woman partially lands in the pavement. She quickly gets up and opens the car door, with the two men inside the vehicle at this point.

“A neighbor tried to intervene, but one of the suspects said he had a gun,” said Duarte.

Neither of the two men showed a gun, but the neighbor quickly got out of sight of the camera as the car started to leave.

Grindstaff can be seen on a video standing at the open driver’s door as the car begins to move, but eventually lets go when accelerating.

“If anyone can help identify one or both of these individuals, or have information that may lead to their whereabouts, as well as the Chevy Malibu, please contact the Brockton Police Detective Office at 508 -941-0234, “said Duarte.

The 2010 Chevrolet Malibu has a Massachusetts license plate: 4ED345.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by SMS by sending the word “BROCKTON” and the tip information to “CRIMES” (274637).