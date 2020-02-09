Police Sergeants Union declares Mayor de Blasio: “We declare war on you”

The Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, lashes out from the Sergeants Benevolent Association, a union of approximately 13,000 active and retired New York police sergeants, after 12 hours of attacks on two Bronx police officers.

“Mayor DeBlasio, members of the NYPD are declaring war on us! We do not respect you, do NOT visit us in hospitals,” the SBA tweeted in response to de Blasio’s condemnation of the attack. “You sold the NYPD to the nasty creatures that hate 1% of the cops, but they vote for you. The NYPD cops were murdered because of you. It’s not over, Game on!”

“The police are under surveillance. The anti-cop sound that infects our city and state causes bloodshed. Before an official sends out his thoughts and prayers, he should ask himself how the language and behavior he has tolerated increases Have contributed to violence against the police. ” “Read another tweet from the SBA’s Twitter account.

Critics say the de Blasio government is responsible for the hostility of the police, citing the dramatic decrease in stop-and-frisk policies and a new law that entered into force on January 1 that removes pre-trial detention and that Use of bail for the vast majority of people limits offenses and non-violent crimes.

