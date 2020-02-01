Police seeking public help after unprovoked attack

The police seek public help after a man has been seriously injured after an unprovoked attack.

The incident occurred between 8:25 PM and 8:40 PM. on Thursday, January 23 outside Richmond Square Save-On-Foods at 3915 51 Street SW. One man was attacked by another man and suffered considerable damage to his face and head.

Authorities said the suspect then fled north and was accompanied by another person who was present at the attack but did not participate. The police said the motive is unknown.

The victim was treated in the hospital.

Researchers are trying to identify two people who may have information about the attack.

The police seek public help after a man has been seriously injured after an unprovoked attack on Thursday, January 23. Authorities hope to be able to talk to the person depicted. Delivered / City of Calgary

Delivered / City of Calgary

People with information about the attack or the identity of the persons can contact the non-emergency line of the police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8466 or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org