Nashville police identified a suspect in the death by stabbing Clayton Beathard, the younger brother of the San Francisco 49ers player, CJ Beathard, and another man. The arrest warrants were dropped Monday night against Michael D. Mosley, 23, accusing him of two charges. of criminal homicide and a charge of attempted homicide, reported the Nashville Metro Police Department. Police are asking the public for help in locating Mosley. Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were stabbed and killed during a fight Saturday morning in front of the Dogwood Bar, according to Nashville police. Police said the stabbing seems to have been the result of an argument about a woman. Beathard and Trapeni were stabbed on both sides and taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they died, police said. Another 21-year-old man who was stabbed was hospitalized with eye and arm injuries, according to a press release from the Nashville Metro Police Department. Police had published a photo of a man taken by a surveillance camera and asked for help in identifying him. Police did not say if the man was a suspect, but wrote that they are looking for him to interrogate him. C.J. Beathard missed the 49ers game on Saturday night because he was traveling to Nashville, according to a team statement. The 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 34-31. "I spent an hour with him last night and he was exactly as any of us would have been, distraught, struggling to speak," head coach Kyle Shanahan told players after the game. speech that the team shared on Twitter. CJ Beathard is Field Marshal number 3 in the San Francisco 49ers depth table. He has played 13 games in his three-year NFL career. According to the San Francisco 49ers media guide, the Beathard brothers performed at local talent shows that grew up with C.J. on lead guitar. Clayton, known as Clay, also played the guitar. Brother Tucker Beathard played the drums. He is now a country music singer with a Top 10 success in his name. His father, Casey Beathard, has written successful songs for Kenny Chesney and Trace Adkins.

