Police search for suspect in fatal shooting

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a shootout in the parking lot of the US bank branch in Bayshore early Sunday morning, Glendale police said.

The man died at the scene and the police are looking for a suspect. Police said they thought the suspect and the victim knew each other and that the public was no longer in danger.

An employee of the Old Navy store, located across from the bank, said he heard three shots at around 8:00 a.m.

A Bayshore security team blocks part of the parking lot near the US Bank building after a fatal shooting on Sunday, January 26. A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was killed at around 8:25 a.m. (Photo: Jordyn Noennig / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Glendale police said the police responded to the incident around 8:25 a.m. and the Côte-Nord fire department was dispatched to a medical incident shortly after.

Glendale police had taped an area near the bank at the north end of the Bayshore property.

The body was still in the parking lot at 11 a.m.

It appeared that downtown stores were opening their doors as usual on Sunday.

