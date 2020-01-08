Police search for 3-year-old boy missing after mother's death in New Mexico

Loading...

New Mexico police are investigating the murder of 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez, who was found dead in a home in Roswell on Tuesday morning. Sanchez’s body. An amber alert has been issued. Osiel Ernesto Rico is 2 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on January 5 in a Roswell residence. “Before today, there had been no reports of missing persons or anything,” said Todd Wildermuth, an information officer with the Roswell Police Service. “Until the deceased woman was discovered and we responded to it, it was after this investigation that we learned that she had a 3-year-old son who was missing.” Police said the boy would be in danger if he was not located. They believe Osiel is with Jorge Rico-Ruvira, 32, who was named a suspect in the murder of Mauricio-Sanchez. The man is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He is believed to be driving a brown 2003 GMC Yukon SUV with a turquoise New Mexico MNF231 license plate. Anyone with information should contact Roswell Police at 575-624-6770 or call 911.

New Mexico police are investigating the murder of 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez, who was found dead in a home in Roswell on Tuesday morning.

She is the mother of Osiel Ernesto Rico, 3, who was declared missing after a family member found the body of Mauricio-Sanchez. An amber alert has been issued.

Osiel Ernesto Rico is 2 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on January 5 in a Roswell residence.

“Before today, there had been no reports of missing persons or anything,” said Todd Wildermuth, an information officer with the Roswell Police Service. “Until the deceased woman was discovered and we responded to it, it was after this investigation that we learned that she had a 3-year-old son who was missing.”

Police said the boy would be in danger if he was not located.

They believe Osiel is with Jorge Rico-Ruvira, 32, who was named a suspect in the murder of Mauricio-Sanchez. The man is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He is believed to be driving a 2003 brown GMC Yukon SUV with a MNF231 turquoise New Mexico license plate.

Anyone with information should contact the Roswell Police Service at 575-624-6770 or call 911.

.