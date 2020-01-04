Police Search Chad Daybell's Home for Children of Lori Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Joshua Vallow

Loading...

Idaho police and FBI agents investigating two missing children invaded a home owned by their stepfather and his mysteriously deceased first wife.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries told East Idaho News that investigators had developed a probable cause for a search warrant for the Salem house. Officers with rakes and metal detectors could be seen walking through the snow-covered garden.

"This has been in the works for several days," Humphries told the news site. "When you do an investigation, you have to gather evidence and the process takes time."

It was at home that Tammy Daybell was found dead on October 19. Her husband, apocalyptic writer Chad Daybell, quickly married Lori Vallow, whose husband had died a few months earlier.

The newlyweds caught the attention of law enforcement when Vallow's extended family reported that they hadn't heard from their two children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and that they adopted Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7 years old.

According to authorities, the couple said the children were family members in Arizona, a claim that turned out to be a lie. Then Daybell and his new wife fled the state, police said.

The search for children has quickly expanded to include other mysteries.

Tammy Daybell's body was exhumed so that investigators could conduct an autopsy that her husband had rejected when she died of supposedly natural causes.

Officials are also investigating the death of Charles Vallow, Lori's first husband, who was allegedly shot dead by his brother, Alex Cox, on July 11. Cox died of unspecified causes on December 12, leaving Tylee and J.J. the only other witnesses to Charles' death.

Chad and Lori are also interested in the scenarios of the Last Judgment and near death experiences. The two contributed to a website called Preparing a People who says their goal is "to help prepare the people of this earth for the second coming of Jesus Christ."

Vallow's family members said they thought the couple were in a cult, but the owners of Preparing a People’s denied this and said it was a news business without religious affiliation.

Earlier this week, police called Daybell and Vallow to come forward and reveal the whereabouts of the children.

"It is amazing that instead of working with law enforcement to help us find her own children, Lori Vallow has chosen to leave the state with her new husband," said they said in a statement.

A week earlier, a local lawyer retained by the couple had issued a statement denying any wrongdoing.

“Chad Daybell was a loving husband and has the support of his children in this matter. Lori (Vallow) Daybell is a devoted mother and experiences opposing claims. We look forward to responding to the allegations once they have passed speculation and rumor, "said lawyer Sean Bartholick.

Bartholick said this week that he had no further comments.

. (tagsToTranslate) Religion (t) Idaho (t) Missing person (t) Mormon