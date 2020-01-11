Police say Utah man killed grandfather, set fire to evidence

SALT LAKE CITY – A man was arrested on Saturday morning after police said he stabbed his grandfather to death, then set fire to the house to hide the murder.

According to the police, if the firefighters had not extinguished the flames as soon as they did, the alleged murder may not have been discovered.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 717 E. Logan Avenue on Friday morning and learned that the only occupant of the house, John H. Peel, 74, had not escaped the flames, Detective said. Salt Lake City police, Greg Wilking.

After putting out the fire, the crews found Peel’s body stabbed, Wilking said.

According to a police affidavit filed in support of his arrest, Maxwell Wolcott, 28, was arrested and imprisoned in Salt Lake County jail for the investigation of a murder, a serious arson attack, an aggravated burglary, a abuse or desecration of a dead human body and obstruction of justice. .

Maxwell Wolcott – Salt Lake County Jail

“Basically what we understand is that the suspect came to this house, contacted the victim and ended up killing him, then came back, set fire to the hope of covering up the homicide” said Wilking.

He said police on Saturday did not know when Wolcott would have killed his grandfather or how long after he returned to set fire to it.

“It was good work for the fire department to go out there and find out that someone was missing, and to fight the fire. And once they got in there and realized there was a person, a body in there, realizing that that person had been the victim of a crime – and delivering this scene to us – they made a phenomenal work, “said Wilking.

According to the affidavit, Wolcott told officers in an interview that he went to his grandfather’s home “with the intention of killing him” and that he then returned to water the body with a lighter fluid “in the hope of destroying evidence”.

A possible reason for the murder has not been released.

Wolcott has no adult criminal history in Utah, according to court documents.