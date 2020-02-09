Police: same armed officers in 2 shootings

An armed man entered a Bronx police station and started shooting early Sunday. He wounded an officer just hours after he shot another officer in a patrol car.

The same shooter was responsible for the shootings, New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Sunday at a press conference.

“NYPD officials were targeted for the second time in less than 12 hours,” said Shea.

Shea said the gunman ran into the headquarters of the 41st police station shortly before 8:00 am and fired bullets. A male officer was shot in the left upper arm once. This officer returned the fire but did not meet the suspect.

Shea, who described the suspect as a “coward,” said the armed man had died when he ran out of bullets. The suspect, whose name was not yet known, was taken into custody.

He has a long rap record and was released from prison in 2017 after an attempted murder sentence, Shea said.

“This is not a bad crime. This is not a liquor store robbery that tragedy breaks out. This is a premeditated attempted murder, ”said the commissioner.

The shots at the district headquarters took place a few hours after another attack in the same section of the Bronx in which the same suspect was involved.

Two police officers barely escaped life when an armed man shot into their patrol car shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The cop at the wheel of the van was streaking his chin and neck, but avoided serious injuries. He was due to be released from the hospital on Sunday. Police commissioner Dermot Shea said at a nightly press conference that the attack “should outrage all New Yorkers.”

The attacks were reminiscent of other unprovoked attacks on police officers sitting in their patrol cars.

In 2017, an armed man killed Officer Miosotis Familia while she was sitting in her patrol car in the Bronx. In 2014, two officers, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, were shot dead in their Brooklyn patrol car by a man who was upset by the recent police killing of unarmed black men. Shea said Ramos and Liu’s death were “nothing more than the worst memories.”

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo said on a tweet Sunday that he was “horrified by the multiple attacks” on the police.

“Law enforcement officers in New York are risking their lives every day to protect us. These attacks are hideous, ”Cuomo wrote.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a democrat, condemned the attacks in a row.

“This was an attempt to murder police officers. We have to use that word, ”said de Blasio at the press conference on Sunday.

President Donald Trump immediately used the shootings to attack the Democratic Mayor and Governor of New York.

The two uniformed police officers, partners and friends since middle school for eight years, were in their delivery trucks, and the emergency light was activated when a man came up to them and got them talking, Shea said.

The man asked the officers for directions and then pulled out a gun “without provocation,” said the commissioner. The man shot several shots and hit the officer behind the wheel. Shea said the official’s carotid artery had narrowly avoided injuries.

None of the officers returned the fire. The official’s partner took him to a nearby hospital. Shea called both officers “heroic” for their serenity, saying that their long association had led to “an amazing story.”

The security video that seemed to capture the shots on Saturday night shows the van dropping off quickly when a man pointed at the fleeing vehicle.

The officials were stationed in the neighborhood because of the recent drug and violence, Shea said.

