Police request assist obtaining missing Attleboro guy

SILVER Alert: Police search for enable discovering missing Attleboro gentleman

Current: 9:47 AM EDT Apr 23, 2020

Attleboro police are asking for the public’s enable in finding a 65-calendar year-previous man who has not been observed in two months. Robert Coyle does not push and frequently walks in the space of his dwelling on Newport Avenue. He is explained as white, with a slim establish, around 6 toes, 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 lbs. He has white hair with blue eyes and wears glasses, police stated.Coyle could have his pet dog Stanley with him. Stanley seems to be a mixed breed pit bull terrier, gentle tan in color with white markings on its chest and muzzle.Any person who has witnessed him is questioned to contact law enforcement at 508-222-1212.

Attleboro police are inquiring for the public’s enable in locating a 65-12 months-old guy who has not been seen in two weeks.

Robert Coyle does not travel and normally walks in the space of his household on Newport Avenue.

He is explained as white, with a slender develop, around 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 lbs. He has white hair with blue eyes and wears eyeglasses, police explained.

Coyle might have his canine Stanley with him. Stanley seems to be a blended breed pit bull terrier, light-weight tan in colour with white markings on its upper body and muzzle.

Any individual who has found him is asked to call police at 508-222-1212.

Any individual with details as to Robert Coyle’s whereabouts is asked to get hold of the Attleboro Law enforcement Detective Division at 508-222-1212. pic.twitter.com/nNXusswqXN

— Attleboro Police (@AttleboroPolice) April 22, 2020