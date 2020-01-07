Police replace stolen tricycle for man with Down's syndrome

Loading...

Oklahoma police gave a special gift to a local family after her son, who had Down syndrome, was robbed of his tricycle. According to Shawnee police, officers responded to a home on December 26 to investigate a report of stolen property. The owner told police that several items were stolen from the back porch, including an adult tricycle. The family told police that the tricycle was for their 20-year-old son, Down syndrome, who recently learned to ride it. Learning to ride the tricycle was a great accomplishment and therapy for him, police said. The Shawnee Police Association was contacted about the incident and bought a new tricycle to replace the stolen one, said officials. Several Shawnee officers delivered the new tricycle to the family. The stolen tricycle is still missing. Police urge anyone who sees a tricycle similar to the one in the photos to contact the Shawnee Police Service at 405-273-2122.

Oklahoma police gave a special gift to a local family after her son, who had Down syndrome, was robbed of his tricycle.

According to Shawnee police, officers responded to a home on December 26 to investigate a report of stolen property. The owner told police that several items were stolen from the back porch, including an adult tricycle.

The family told police that the tricycle was for their 20-year-old son, Down syndrome, who recently learned to ride it. Learning to ride the tricycle was a great and therapeutic accomplishment for him, said the police.

The Shawnee Police Association has been contacted regarding the incident and has purchased a new tricycle to replace the one that was stolen, officials said. Several Shawnee agents delivered the new tricycle to the family.

The stolen tricycle is still missing. Police urge anyone who sees a tricycle similar to the one in the photos to contact the Shawnee Police Service at 405-273-2122.

.