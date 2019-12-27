Police repair a Stewartstown woman's car after it was lost and ended up in western Pa.

Loading...

Christmas Eve of a 82-year-old Pennsylvania woman was memorable thanks to an act of kindness by the police. Janet Finegan was lost last week on the way to her sister-in-law's house and ended up 250 miles away from the house. Borough, a suburb of Pittsburgh, found Finegan after she was reported missing. "He turned around and, instead of bothering anyone, kept driving, thinking he could go home," said Chief William Sombo. But without his car. The vehicle was damaged when it hit an island of speed reduction. Police worked with a repair shop to repair the vehicle, free of charge, and returned the car to Finegan on Tuesday in York County, Pennsylvania. "This is wonderful. I brought my car everything is clean and tidy. I am impressed by all the attention and kindness people have shown me," Finegan said. Police said Finegan also made a great impression on the officers. "We have now accepted her as our new mom for the Elizabeth Borough Police Department," said Sombo.

