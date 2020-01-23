Police release a video call as the search for missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski continues

Released:

6.16

updated:

7.16

Thursday January 23, 2020

The police continue to appeal to the public to find a teenager named Mateusz Lugowski who has been missing since Sunday, January 19.

The officials want to speak to anyone who traveled across the Chantry Bridge between 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday and saw 16-year-old Mateusz or had a camera.

Watch the video from Chief Inspector Chris Norbury of the Wakefield Police.

The last confirmed sighting of Mateusz comes from a CCTV picture taken just before 3:00 p.m. that day near Domino’s Pizza on the Chantry Bridge.

Police and mountain rescue teams join in search of missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski

More than 300 people have joined a Facebook group to take him home where the search is organized.

Those who want to join the search are encouraged to join, but the group has asked that no under 18s join.

Police dogs and drones are believed to have been used to search the area near Mateusz’s last known location.

It is also believed that the police in the area have asked search teams to stay away from the Calder River and river beds, as they may be dangerous and may interfere with police searches.

Mateusz is described as 5ft 2ins tall with short brown hair.

Most recently, he wore a blue and black hooded jacket, gray training pants with thick blue stripes and blue sneakers with white stripes. He may have a blue backpack with him.