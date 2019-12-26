Police release a teenage suspect in the murder of a Barnard student

Loading...

A 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally stabbing a freshman at Barnard College was released from police custody on Thursday, a few hours after New York City police said he had been located and taken into custody afterwards. of a two week hunt. Harrison tweeted that finding the suspect "was a significant advance in the investigation process," but had since been released into the custody of his lawyers. Harrison did not say why the boy was released. A police spokesman declined to provide details, saying "the investigation is still active and ongoing." A spokesman for the Neighborhood Defense Service confirmed that the organization is providing the child with legal representation, but declined to comment. The teenager is one of three young people the police believe were involved in the stabbing of Tessa Majors, 18, while walking through Manhattan's Morningside Park on December 11. The police tracked him after taking the unusual step last Friday to publish photographs. of him, but not his name or any other identifying information. Harrison announced in a tweet Thursday morning that they had found the boy, but a police spokesman declined to answer questions about where and how he was. Of the other two suspects, only one was charged. A 13-year-old boy arrested on December 13 and charged as a minor for serious murder told detectives that he was in the park with the other youth, but that it was not him. who stabbed Majors, police said. Another juvenile suspect was interrogated for several hours, also on December 13, but police let him go, Harrison said. He refused to say why that boy was not charged. Seniors were stabbed while walking through the park just before 7 p.m., two days before the start of final exams at Barnard, a women's school that is part of the Ivy League Columbia. College. He staggered up the stairs to street level and collapsed at a crosswalk. His death has worried the leaders of the city and the university, both for its proximity to the campus and for its apparent randomness. Some city leaders have urged police to exercise caution when investigating Majors' death to avoid repeating mistakes made with the Five of Central Park, a group of five black and Hispanic teenagers unjustly convicted of a rape in 1989. On Thursday. the custody had lawyers present "for the entire investigation process". At a press conference last week, he said young people previously questioned in Majors' case had guardians present and were informed about their right to a lawyer. The Legal Aid Society, which represents the first young man arrested, said detectives should have waited until they had a lawyer before questioning him. The organization has also expressed concern about the history of one of the detectives in the case, saying that Wilfredo Acevedo had been subject to disciplinary findings and was charged in trials of planting and falsifying evidence, lying in court documents and using excessive force . Police Commissioner Dermot Shea defended Acevedo, saying in a written statement that he had never been found to have made a single false statement or falsely arrested anyone by the New York police, the city's police surveillance agency, the Courts or prosecutors. Shea said the Legal Aid Society was "trying to undermine the case" by pointing to Acevedo with "calculated personal attacks." Last Friday, a man from Connecticut was arrested after police said he had posted a Reddit message saying he was going to kill the stabbing suspect. Mayors played in a rock band, wore green hair and told an editor of an internship in a newspaper in high school that he planned to take journalism classes at the university. It was commemorated on Saturday in a private service at its high school in Charlottesville, Virginia. St. Anne's school principal, David Lourie, told the mourners that being close to Majors left everyone feeling "more optimistic about the future."

