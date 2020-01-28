Police officers try to bribe shooter with a McDonald's during an armed siege

COPS tried to end an armed nine-hour stand-off with a shooter by bribing him with a McDonald’s breakfast – but he said they should go for a burger.

Armed police clad in balaclava used the £ 4.19 McMuffin meal to lure the man after hours of failed negotiations in Kidderminster, Worcs.

5

Armed police used a £ 4.19 McMuffin meal to lure a shooter out of the house. Credit: SnapperSK

5

Police couldn’t convince the man to take McDonald’s meal. Credit: SnapperSK

But the suspect, who had barricaded himself in a house and threatened to injure himself, rejected the fast food meal.

An eyewitness said: “Armed police were here from 3 a.m. and by 10 a.m. they had nowhere. He made threats and refused to surrender.

“Then the McDonald’s were delivered in a brown paper bag. It must have been a breakfast because it was so early.

“An armed officer brought him to the door, but he refused. Maybe he wanted a Burger King. “

West Mercia Police confirmed that it yielded the McDonald’s, which was delivered by UberEats.

A spokesperson said that ordering fast food was one of the “tactics” used by negotiators.

The impasse, which started at 3 AM and saw residents evacuate from their homes, ended around noon.

It was believed that the man had threatened to blow up the building.

Fire crews, dog handlers, and doctors were all readily available outside of Park Court, in Park Street.

A man, 52, was arrested on suspicion of firearms.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

Chief Inspector Helen Kinrade said: “We are delighted to have brought this incident to a safe solution and I want to thank all affected residents for their patience.

“A range of tactics and communication skills are used by negotiators, always with the aim of safely resolving a situation.”

5

The man barricaded himself for hours in a house in Worcs. Credit: SnapperSK

5

It is understood that the man threatened to blow up the building. Credit: SnapperSK

5

A police spokesperson said that ordering food is part of their wide range of tactics used by negotiators