Police officers give gifts to a 4-year-old boy whose mother was killed

Police officers gathered to cheer up the vacation of a young Leominster whose mother was killed last month and JJ's mother, four, was killed in Athol. Now he lives with his grandparents. Fitchburg police and officers from other departments met with JJ in Leominster on Sunday to visit him. A parade of police cars visited JJ and handed him a new bicycle and several other gifts. "We were glad to make a Christmas wish come true for a Leominster child," the department posted on Facebook. "JJ loves everything that has to do with the police." JJ's mother, Kelsey Lynne Clifford, 26, was found dead in November. A friend of her boyfriend faces charges.

