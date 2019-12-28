Police officer injured in clash in northwest Calgary – Calgary

Loading...

December 27, 2019

A police officer was injured while on duty in Hawkwood's northwest Calgary community on Friday evening.

The Calgary Police Service said the police officer made a subpoena and completed paperwork around 5:30 p.m. When a man – who had nothing to do with the subpoena – approached the cop why they were parked on the street.

At that moment, the police said the man attacked the police officer and hit him in the head before the police officer used his taser.

The police did not say whether the man was hit by the taser, but said that he had sustained no injuries.

A code for officers in need was called and district units responded to assist the officer. The police said the problem was resolved within 30 minutes.

The police officer suffered minor head injuries and the police said the suspect was detained.

