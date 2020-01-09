Police, neighbors are waiting for answers after two people are found dead in Simcoe's home

Loading...

A man and a woman were found dead Tuesday morning in a house at 53 Woodhouse Street in Simcoe. Norfolk OPP follows the scene awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

Monte Sonnenberg / Simcoe Reformer

SIMCOE – Authorities hope Thursday to have a better idea of ​​the circumstances surrounding the death of a man and a woman in a house here.

The police were advised to check the condition of the residents in a house on 53 Woodhouse St. Tuesday morning. When they came in, the police found a man and a woman dead inside.

Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday morning. In the meantime, an OPP cruiser will remain parked on the curb on Wednesday.

“We currently have more questions than answers,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, OPP spokesperson in Norfolk, said in a video on social media.

“We hope that we can answer those questions through the post-mortem study.”

A nearby resident said that a middle-aged couple lived in the house.

The police did not say whether the bodies of the couple were living in the house.

The neighbor said the house was a rental home that has seen a number of different tenants in recent years. He also noted that the police were incidentally visitors to the property, most recently in November.

“The police have been there since they were found,” the resident said.

The cruiser is parked in front of a short driveway next to the house. In the driveway is a black, late-model Dodge Ram Power Wagon with extended cab function.

A second resident in the neighborhood said he knew the pickup well because it has a loud exhaust system. He said the truck roared up and down the local streets three or four times a day, usually with a woman behind the wheel.

The neighbor added that the couple had a large dog that was regularly kept on a lead in the back yard of their house.

