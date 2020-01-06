Police: Man Sinks 2 Vehicles On Utah Highway

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – A man who became angry when he saw his ex-wife with another man was arrested after police said he had deliberately hit his car and a second vehicle on the highway.

On Saturday, Eduardo Miller Dantas Barbosa, 27, of Draper, who was separated from his wife for several months, according to the Utah Highway Patrol, found his wife in a hotel with another man. As the woman and the other man walked away from the hotel, Barbosa followed him.

On I-215 near 1300 east, Barbosa “got into his wife’s car and braked,” according to a booking affidavit from Salt Lake County Jail. When the woman did not meet him, “he put his car in reverse and pushed his vehicle into his vehicle,” said the affidavit.

The soldiers say that Barbosa then crashed into his wife’s car a second time. But this time he also struck a car occupied by three teenage girls, according to the affidavit. Both vehicles suffered “substantial” damage, but no one was seriously injured.

According to police, Barbosa walked away before the soldiers arrived, but then returned to the scene and was arrested.

Barbosa was sentenced to prison for investigating seven counts of aggravated assault, stalking, reckless driving and suddenly stopping traffic.