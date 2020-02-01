Police: man admitted to murder of his adoptive parents; tried to make it look like a burglary

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Pennsylvania mother and father were shot in their house on Thursday, January 30, and police said their adoptive son was the shooter and then called 911.

Shocked and saddened, the rural community near Millville in Columbia County was rocked after the man and the woman were found shot in their homes.

The person charged with their murders, the couple’s son of adoption, the 18-year-old Carl Kressler.

Troopers were sent to the house on Hartman Hollow Road around 10 p.m. Thursday. Judicial documents showed Carl Kressler, 18, named 911, and told the dispatchers that his parents had “disappeared.”

Inside the house, troopers found the bodies of Flint and Sharon Kressler.

The brothers Donny and Randy Zimmerman live on the road and have a marriage bond with the family.

“It’s shocking,” said Donny Zimmerman. “It’s close to home and it’s heartbreaking.”

“I’ve known them all my life,” said Randy Zimmerman. “Good family. Good family. I didn’t know Carl well. Just [see him] when he passes – that’s it.”

“They were very good parents, I know that,” said Donny Zimmerman.

The police said Carl Kressler admitted that he had shot his parents because they made some negative comments about their decision to adopt him. According to court documents filed at the magistrate’s office in Millville, Carl Kressler told investigators that he was trying to make it look like his parents had been shot and killed during a burglary.

According to the police, he has disabled the security system and has hidden some of his mother’s jewelry.

After the shooting, police said Kressler had left to throw the gun from a bridge into a river before returning home to call the police.

“It’s just something terrible, just terrible,” said Randy Zimmerman. “Terrible. It’s horrible. I don’t know this is unheard of for this area.”

Carl Kressler was denied the bail, with his next court appearance scheduled for February 11.

