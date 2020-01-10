Police looking for people of interest for Gilmour Street murder

Loading...

Gilmour Street near Kent remained blocked by the police on Wednesday morning (8 January 2020).

Ottawa police murder investigators call on the public for help identifying two men captured on video while walking near a quadruple shooting on Wednesday morning and claiming the life of 18-year-old Manyok “Manny” Akol.

Three other men – 15, 19, 20 years old – were also injured in the shooting after shots were fired in an Airbnb rental at 490 Gilmour St. around 7:30 Wednesday.

The police believe that all four were shot while they slept, but this newspaper also learned that a fifth man, believed to be at the rental, escaped from the back when the shooting started. The police found two firearms near the scene – one of which was thrown away outside the unit. The police also found crack cocaine that seemed to have been thrown away.

On Friday, the police released a video with two men running down the street while another person knew snow from his car. One of the men is described by the police as red or orange pants and a light blue jacket. The other man is described as wearing red or orange pants while wearing a dark jacket with dark shoes.

Two of the victims are still in the hospital, police said, while the third is released. All their injuries are not considered life threatening.

The police said they were looking for further surveillance videos of local residents, showing images between 7:00 AM and 7:45 AM on January 8.

Anyone with information about this murder is being asked to call the Ottawa police the largest unit of crime at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

