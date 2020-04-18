Police launched an investigation into the murder of the father’s death after the shocking discovery of two bodies at Paisley’s house – The Scottish Sun

Police launched an investigation into the murder of the father’s death after the shocking discovery of two bodies at Paisley’s house.

Police ran to Ralston, Paisley on Thursday night to find the body of James Mooney, aged 60, and his 23-year-old son at a £ 300,000 home.

1

Police sealed off part of Lanfine Road after finding two bodies at home for £ 300,000. Credit: John Kirkby – The Sun Glasgow

After the shocking discovery, troops now identify the father and treat his death as murder.

One line of investigation is believed to be that the couple could have died in suspected suicide.

Authorities have not publicly identified the 23-year-old who has been named locally as the son of James Nicolas Mooney.

Police today said that they did not treat the young man’s death as suspicious.

Detective Inspector Erin Renwick from the Main Investigation Team said: “After a post mortem examination, the 60-year-old man’s death was treated as homicide.

A broken-hearted mother is forced to watch Glasgow who died in front of her make a furious plea to catch a murderer

“He can now be named James Mooney and his family has been told.

“The death of the 23-year-old man is not treated as suspicious.

“Although our detailed investigation continues to establish the right circumstances, we are sure that it is in this house and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”

Forensic officials yesterday searched the house for clues while detectives examined local residents for “unexplained” deaths.

A neighbor said, “Everyone was stunned. This is a very quiet road in a very quiet area. “

Scottish police said “an investigation is ongoing”.

