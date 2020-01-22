Police issue warrant for arrest of Antonio Brown

The Hollywood Police Department has formally issued an arrest warrant against Antonio brown Wednesday, reports Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640.

[legend id = “attachment_953150” align = “aligncenter” width = “640”] Arrest warrant for Antonio Brown. – ANDY SLATER / TWITTER [/ legend]

The mandate is for a incident of a battery robbery that occurred at Brown’s residence on January 21. Brown’s coach Glen Holt was arrested at Brown’s home for criminal robbery and battery after he and Brown beat a moving truck driver who was bringing various items to Brown’s house.

TMZ reported yesterday that the police were looking for an arrest warrant against Brown and hoped that he “would surrender peacefully”.

