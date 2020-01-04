Loading...

'A true hero': the police investigator who helped in the September 11 response dies of cancer on New Year's Day

Updated: 10:50 PM EST January 3, 2020

A police investigator died on New Year's Day from cancer resulting from his response to the September 11 attacks.

Ryan Fortini, 42, died on New Year's Day from cancer resulting from his assignment to the World Trade Center site, following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, New York state police said.

He was assigned to help with search and recovery efforts in New York City as part of a State Police assignment.

After 16 years of service, he retired in 2015 due to his worsening disease, state police said.

"A true hero gave his life doing a job he loved, a job he did well, protecting the citizens of the state of New York," New York State Police Superintendent Keith Corlett told the Poughkeepsie Journal and Daily Freeman

She is survived by her fiancé, parents, brother and sister.

