Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian and motor vehicle in the vicinity of BMC

Law enforcement investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian and car close to BMC

Updated: 11:37 AM EDT Apr 22, 2020

Police are at the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car in close proximity to Boston Health care Centre, Boston police claimed.Boston law enforcement reported the crash happened at 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Massachusetts and Harrison avenues. WCVB’s Nicole Estaphan who is at the scene said the target died. A bicycle could be noticed in the vicinity of the target. No data about the sufferer was straight away available. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating, police mentioned.

