Police investigate where the knot found on the bridge comes from

Investigators with the Auburn Police Department said a person who crossed a bridge on Friday discovered what appeared to be a slip knot. "It's really visible to see if you passed," said Auburn police officer David Ljunggren. Police said they had no idea who placed it there or why. "There is nothing that indicates any racial message or something," Ljunggren said. "We don't know anything other than that it was a rope that had a loop-shaped knot. And it was tied to the bridge," Ljunggren said. Investigators said they were desperate to receive suggestions from the public. While they don't rule out anything, they want whoever left it to know that there is help if they need it. "Suicide is really high throughout the country," Ljunggren said. "Get in touch if you need help."

