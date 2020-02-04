Police investigate shots on Monday near Palo Duro High

The story is circulating on Facebook and the Amarillo police have issued a statement about shots near the Palo Duro High School. On Monday, February 3, around 5:50 PM, multiple calls were made from the baseball fields at the school to shots fired in the 1500 block of North Hayes. According to the police, the callers stated that fighting had taken place on the street before the shooting started, that all parties involved had left and that there were no injuries.

A parent posted on Facebook that her daughter was sitting on one of the fields where she played softball when the shootings took place. She says that the shots were fired very close to the field and that the fathers reacted on the street to protect the area why others were seeking cover. She also asked where the police responded to the incident.

Many responses to social media wonder where the police were when this incident occurred and their reported delay in responding. Amarillo police said they were on the scene of two major I-27 accidents at the time of the shooting. The two accidents involved ten vehicles and a fatal outcome. Due to the extent of the accident and the amount of traffic, several officers were needed to investigate and control the traffic so that no more accidents took place. Officers who were not assigned to the accident responded as quickly as possible to calls in all parts of the city.

The first officer available to respond to the shots fired was aired at 6:35 PM and arrived on scene at 6:52 PM. The block was checked and there were no signs that houses or vehicles were hit by bullets. No injuries were reported by this incident. The Amarillo Police Department has stated that it is not manned to provide officers on duty for the security of sporting events. Officers are allowed to retire at the request of entities that organize sporting events.

