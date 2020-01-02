Police investigate gunfire in North Edmonton – Edmonton

Published on January 1, 2020 at 11:00 p.m.
Smaller font
Reduce the font size of the article
-ON
Larger font
Increase the font size of the article
A +
Police investigated after saying that a person was injured in a North Edmonton shootout on Wednesday evening.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m., officials were called to the area of 79 Street and 118 Avenue. Police said the victim was a man and his injuries were not life threatening. You didn't say how old he is.
The police did not say whether the shots took place in a building or on the street. They also did not say whether arrests were made.
The story continues under the advertisement
Similar news
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS
REPORT AN ERROR