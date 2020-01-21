Police investigate a series of burglaries along a specific Acton road

Acton police were investigating several recent break and enters into businesses in a city district. Investigators said at least four commercial burglaries have taken place in recent months. The most recent took place on Sunday January 19 at Acton Convenience on Great Road. Police said a photo taken by a surveillance camera showed a suspect walking through the glass door of the store and taking money from a register. investigators declared the Sunday evening break. was similar to three others that have occurred in businesses along Great Road in the past five months. According to the police, all the break and enters took place late in the evening and early in the morning, the person or persons responsible breaking the window at the main entrances of the companies. Police said break and enters were reported at 9:36 a.m. December 25 at Marx Running and Fitness at 423 Great Road, Acton Dry Cleaners at 427 Great Road, at 9:55 a.m. on October 9 and at Pro Tech Gas Station at 336 Great Road, August 22 at 4:45 am. Investigators said that in each case, the person had taken money from the coffers of the companies. Police said that in the case of the break-in at the Pro Tech gas station, the suspect took the entire registry in addition to the money inside. During the December 25 break-in, the suspect brought gift cards to this business in addition to cash. Police have asked anyone who believes they have information about one of the incidents to call the Acton police at 978-929-7713.

