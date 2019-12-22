Police incident on Highland Drive in Kelowna "no threat to the public": RCMP – Okanagan

Loading...

Published on December 22, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

The police had set up a roadblock on Highland Drive North in Kelowna's Glenmore neighborhood on Sunday morning.

RCMP announced that it would "shortly" publish information about what they are investigating in the residential area adjacent to a public park.

Police tape could be seen on a driveway behind the roadblock, and evidence markers could be seen on the street.

Information signs on the street in the viewfinder of a camera.

Jeff Martin / Global News

RCMP was seen late Sunday morning, escorting a small group of civilians into the cordoned-off area.

However, an RCMP spokesman said that police activity is currently not a threat to the public.

– More are coming

