Police in Waterloo find men who are said to have passed out in a vehicle at the intersection with Elmira

Loading...

Published on December 23, 2019 at 3:18 pm

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

The Waterloo Regional Police said they were called at Listowel Road and Arthur Street intersection in Elmira, Ontario on Sunday afternoon after a vehicle was reported to have stopped in the middle.

Instead of finding a broken vehicle, police officers found two passed out men inside.

CONTINUE READING:

A person in Elmira was killed in a collision with three vehicles



According to the police, the incident occurred at 4:20 p.m. According to the police report, suspected fentanyl was also found when the vehicle was searched.

Police say both men were arrested.

The story continues under the advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR