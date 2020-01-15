Police in ultra-rich bay area arrested, evict homeless moms from vacant home in Oakland

A group of homeless mothers were evicted from an empty house in Oakland on Tuesday morning. But unlike so many others who face deportation to America, they were not alone.

At around 5:15 am on Tuesday, members of the Alameda County Sheriff broke the door of a house on Oakland’s Magnolia Street, which had been reinforced from the inside, and evicted the residents. The officers arrested two women and two men, according to the sheriff’s office.

Women have occupied the place for months, highlighting the acute housing shortage in the Bay Area, even as neighboring tech companies reaped historic profits and sometimes made big promises to throw money at the problem. The scene outside the house in the hours before the eviction suggested that even if the mothers had been ousted, they had gained much attention for their cause.

Crowds of supporters gathered at home Monday evening and a few watched at night. A GoFundMe for the bail of those arrested after Tuesday’s eviction quickly surpassed its original target of $ 2,000, reaching nearly $ 24,000 in the afternoon. Those arrested were charged with resistance to the arrest and the obstruction, and were released at around 6:30 p.m. EST, according to an affiliate Twitter account.

Dominique Walker, a woman who also lived in the house, was not there at the time, nor were any of the children who lived there with the mothers, according to the sheriff’s service. Last Friday, a judge ordered the eviction of the women within five working days.

“We have built a movement of thousands of Oaklanders who have come forward at any time to reject police violence and advocate for homes for families,” Walker said in a statement Tuesday morning. “It is not over, and it will not be over until everyone in the Oakland community has a safe and dignified place to live.”

“They came as an army for mothers and babies,” she said. “I’m angry, my sisters are handcuffed.”

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom visited a homeless shelter in Los Angeles as part of his week-long “homeless tour”, according to his office’s Twitter account. Newsom is promoting a billion dollar plan to resolve the problem, which includes using empty state-owned property as shelter, according to ABC News.

In the days leading up to the expulsion, it was not only the usual militant crowd but also local lawmakers who expressed solidarity with the mothers. Oakland City Council Chair Rebecca Kaplan urged the owner of the house, Wedgewood, to sell it to a local non-profit organization to end the confrontation. Wedgewood, based in Redondo Beach, California, had previously said it would pay to house the women elsewhere for two months, an offer they called “insulting.”

California Democrat Senator Nancy Skinner told The Associated Press on January 7, “I want to thank Moms 4 Housing for taking this house and demonstrating that nowhere, nowhere should be of vacant house anywhere in California when we have the housing crisis we have. ”

Wedgewood had a darker view of the protest in a statement released after the judge’s ruling on Friday.

“It is a violent and unsuccessful strategy to force and break into someone else’s home. This is not the way to solve the homeless problem, ”said company spokesperson Sam Singer.

After the eviction, the company issued another statement, saying, “Wedgewood is delighted that the illegal occupation of its Oakland home has ended peacefully. This is what the company has been looking for from the start. “

The mothers, whose group was nicknamed Moms 4 Housing, said their goal was to highlight the developers’ failures even as the Bay Area is grappling with a historic crisis in homelessness and housing prices. exorbitant accommodation. The homeless population in Oakland has grown by 47% since 2017, and in a March 2019 estimate, real estate brokers set the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Oakland at $ 2,320 per month.

Even the sheriff’s department of Alameda felt the need to nod the success of the “movement” to complicate its work.

“We have seen tremendous attention, protest and momentum on Magnolia Avenue,” said Ray Kelly, information manager at the sheriff’s office. “This has placed our office in a very delicate position when it comes to managing the situation.”

.