Police in southern Ogden seek man accused of stabbing mother

SOUD OGDEN – Police were looking for a man who stabbed his 68-year-old mother on Tuesday.

Police were looking for 34-year-old Michael Adam Christensen. At around 5 a.m., Christensen stabbed his mother in a house in block 700 of 5300 south for an unknown reason, according to a statement prepared by police in South Ogden.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and her condition was unknown Tuesday morning, the statement said.

Christensen is listed as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 233 pounds with a beard and bald head, and was last seen driving a white Chevrolet Sonic with the Utah C134GF license plate. Police say Christensen “has a history of mental illness and violence.”

Court records show that Christensen specifically has a history of violence against his mother, who has filed a protection order against him in the past.

In 2017, the police were called for family disturbances in which Christensen broke his brother’s door and argued with his mother about it, according to court records. When he was arrested, Christensen told police that he was “under the influence of methamphetamine and / or bath salts. Michael also acted strangely and erratically and did not sit still, ”according to a police booking affidavit.

Christensen’s mother made a protection order against her son after the incident, according to court records. He was convicted of criminal wrongdoing.

He was convicted at the same time of illegally acquiring a bank card in a separate case. Christensen stole three of his mother’s debit cards and used them five times, spending about $ 70, according to a police affidavit.

A judge ordered that the sentences in each case be served concurrently, ordering Christensen to serve 90 days in prison, to conduct anger and addiction management assessments and “to obtain a psychological assessment or assessment by Weber Human Service, “according to court records.

Also in 2017, Christensen was convicted of assault for crime.

You can find help for people in violent relationships by contacting the YWCA’s Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the national confidential domestic violence hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.