Police identified the man who died on the busy Kilmarnock road – The Scottish Sun

COPS has identified a man who died on a busy Ayrshire road on Thursday afternoon.

Mercy’s crew rushed to Kilmarnock’s West Road on Thursday, April 16 after a man was seen lying on the ground.

Police have identified a man who died on Western Road, Kilmarnock on Thursday

But the paramedics could not save him and he was declared dead at the scene.

While the man’s identity was originally a mystery, police have now identified him as a 49 year old from Kilmarnock.

They haven’t announced their name publicly yet.

The police treated the man’s death as unexplained when they waited for the body.

However, they said there were no suspicious circumstances.

The Kilmarnock man was seen near the intersection of Western Road and Knockinlaw Road at around 5:05 this Thursday.

Detective Sergeant Gary White, from Kilmarnock CID, said: “Our thoughts are with a family of men and friends at a difficult time for them.

“I also want to thank all those who helped with our questions to establish their identity.”

