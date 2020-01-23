The scene at Wednesday’s frontal crash on Highway 50 at Buckingham.

SQ handout

The Sûreté du Québec has identified the victim of Wednesday’s frontal crash on Autoroute 50 at Buckingham as Raymonde Larock, 54, of Gatineau.

Police said the crash occurred around 7 in the morning when a vehicle crossed the center line in a westerly direction and hit another car.

Larock drove the first car and died in the hospital from her injuries.

The man who drove the second car and a female passenger were initially described as being “life-threatening” at the scene of the accident.

But both conditions have improved to ‘stable’, police said Thursday.

Sgt. Marc Tessier confirmed on Wednesday that the crash took place on a controversial section of Autoroute 50, where the highway changes from a four-lane divided lane to a two-lane route.

“The (configuration) will be part of the research, but it is too early to speculate,” Tessier said.

Toxicology and mechanical research are also ongoing.

The coroner from Quebec has been informed.

