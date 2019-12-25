Loading...

Police help deliver the baby on I-93 on Christmas morning

Updated: 11:40 a.m. EST December 25, 2019

It was a very special Christmas gift. Police helped give birth to a baby on Interstate 93 in the Concord, New Hampshire area, just after midnight Christmas. The New Hampshire state police published the news of the birth on social media on Wednesday morning. The sergeant of state police. Vincent Grieco and soldier Ryan St. Cyr, as well as Boscawen police officer Ryan Nolan, helped welcome baby Dominic to the world. Officers then took a picture with the baby and his family in the hospital. Baby Dominic and his parents are happy and healthy, state police said.

It was a very special Christmas gift.

Police helped give birth to a baby on Interstate 93 in the Concord, New Hampshire area, just after midnight Christmas.

The New Hampshire state police published the news of the delivery on social networks on Wednesday morning. The sergeant of state police. Vincent Grieco and soldier Ryan St. Cyr, as well as Boscawen police officer Ryan Nolan, helped welcome baby Dominic to the world.

Officers then took a picture with the baby and his family in the hospital.

Baby Dominic and his parents are happy and healthy, state police said.

.