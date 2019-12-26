Loading...

Police help deliver the baby on I-93 on Christmas morning

Updated: 11:42 PM EST December 25, 2019

>> WE'RE LIKE, OK, IT'S HAPPENING, IT COMES NOW. >> JACOB PACHNER HAD NO TIME TO THINK, BECAUSE HIS SON WAS TO BE BORN NEXT TO I-93 SOUTH. Everything happens so fast, a lot of shooting alone. >> CHRISTMAS AFTERNOON, MOM BROOKLYN FEELED A LITTLE UNKNOWN. The couple called their doctor. >> They told us to wait 30 minutes. >> BUT ONLY A FEW MINUTES LATER. It was like, we need to go, and I like it, OK. They were only 10 miles from the hospital when. It was like, I don't think I'm going to do it. >> JACOB SHOT AND MARKED 911. MOMENTS LATER, THE BOSCAWEN RYAN NOLAN POLICE OFFICER ARRIVED ON THE SCENE. It was something. It was the craziest call I received. >> THE OFFICIAL NOLAN HAS NEVER DELIVERED A BABY BEFORE, BUT HE KNEW I HAD TO ACT. >> THE CONTRACTIONS WERE BEAUTIFUL NEAR EACH ONE, AS 30 SECONDS APART, YOU KNOW, BEAUTIFUL, THE COCHRAN HOSPITAL IS ON THE RIGHT OF THE STREET BUT THE CONTRACTIONS WERE NEAR, TIME AGAIN. >> DOMINIC WAS ORIGINALLY FOR THE NEW YEAR NIGHT, BUT WITH THE HELP OF THE NOLAN OFFICER AND TWO STATE APPLICANTS, IT ARRIVED AT 12:30 AM OF CHRISTMAS MORNING. >> THE HISTORY SOUNDS FAMILY, THE GUIDE WAS BORN ON CHRISTMAS DAY, THREE BOYS TO KNOW IT. We want to wish you a very happy birthday. IT REPORTS

Police helped give birth to a baby on Interstate 93 just after midnight Christmas.

