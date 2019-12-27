Police got images of cars without a Waymo driver in an unrelated accident

Loading...

Photo: GLENN CHAPMAN (Getty)

Technologists have long speculated about the privacy implications of fleets of largely ungoverned vehicles and cameras that roam the roads of the United States. Now we have finally encountered the tip of that particularly worrisome iceberg.

With the help of a search warrant signed by a judge, the police in Chandler, Arizona, obtained images of one of the autonomous vehicles of the Google Waymo brand in the course of the investigation of the blow and flight of a cyclist.

The images of these types of vehicles, of course, have become evidence when driverless cars are involved in crashes and other accidents; The most prominent example is the Uber autonomous SUV that hit and killed Elaine Herzberg, 49, in March 2018. Later, images of both the interior and exterior of the vehicle were part of the case that somehow exonerated Uber from criminal liability

However, a Waymo vehicle was not responsible for mutilating a 32-year-old motorcyclist, which, according to our knowledge, is one of the first instances of autonomous vehicle images obtained by the police in a crime in which the autonomous vehicle was not involved. In this case, he did nothing to help catch who hurt the cyclist: "The images of Waymo were not clear enough to reveal any of the identification markers of the car hit," reports East Valley Tribune.

Police suspected a Waymo car was passing through the responsible vehicle on Ray Road, according to the Tribune. (No cross street was specified, although at least Ray Road is approximately half a mile from the site of the incident.) It is unclear whether the police simply made a mistake in this assumption, reminiscent of the alarming and sometimes indiscriminate use of data from location by the police. requests, or if the fault was on the part of Waymo's cameras, in itself a worrying proposal since those same cameras presumably form part of their arsenal against operating in a dangerous manner. Google has not responded to a request for comments.

At present, the adjacent Chandler and Tempe are some of the few places where such vehicles have a green light for operations on public roads. More ubiquitously, it is difficult to imagine that law enforcement does not take advantage of a fleet of itinerant surveillance cameras.

