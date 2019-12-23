Police freeze $ 26 million of Australian tech unicorn funds after alleged fraud

Loading...

Hong Kong Police Serious and Organized Crime Order Freezed Funds After Airwallex Payed US $ 18.2 Million to Bank Accounts of Two of Its Customers, Rong Tong Sihai Import and Export Trading Co and Zhong Liang Trading Co.

The funds passed through Airwallex after the Uruguayan company Ciklus was allegedly defrauded.

The incident had no impact on the viability or operations of our business.

Airwallex spokesperson

Rong Tong and Zhong Liang instructed Airwallex to transfer the funds to the accounts of other persons or third-party companies.

In September, Hong Kong police sent a "letter of non-consent" to the bank of Airwallex Standard Chartered Hong Kong and ordered it to freeze the money on the fintech bank accounts.

An Airwallex spokesperson said that all the money had already been transferred to third parties and that letters of non-consent were "not uncommon" in banking transactions.

The spokesperson said that fintech had conducted appropriate "know your customer" and due diligence procedures on both companies in accordance with the law and was not involved or aware of the alleged fraud.

President and co-founder of Airwallex, Lucy Liu. Fintech has applied to the Hong Kong High Court for judicial review of the freezing orders. Credit: Wayne Taylor

The Australian company has asked the Hong Kong police to release the funds since June, without success.

He has now applied to the Hong Kong High Court for judicial review of the freezing orders, arguing that the Hong Kong police violated the principles of protecting private property.

An Airwallex spokesperson said the frozen assets were linked to an "isolated case" in Hong Kong and had had no impact on daily operations in any of the Airwallex offices, including including Australia.

"Since we were informed of the fraud, we have been cooperating and assisting the police in their investigation and we have frequently spoken with the police regarding the lifting of the letter of non-consent," said the spokesman. "Airwallex is an innocent third party. The incident had no impact on the viability or operations of our business."

The founding team of AirWallex (from left to right): Max Li, Xijing Dai, Jack Zhang, Lucy Liu and Ki-lok Wong.

Airwallex moved its headquarters from Melbourne to Hong Kong earlier this year, but still maintains 90 employees in its Melbourne office and employs more than 400 employees in nine offices around the world.

Fintech was launched in 2015 by former classmates from the University of Melbourne, Jack Zhang, Max Li, Xijing Dai, Ki-lok Wong and Lucy Liu.

Earlier this year, Airwallex became the fastest company in Australia to achieve unicorn status after raising more than $ 204 million from international and local venture capital firms including DTS Capital, Sequoia Capital China, Tencent, Hillhouse Capital, Gobi Partners, Horizons Ventures and SquarePeg Capital.

Loading

Despite its valuation, AirWallex's reported revenues are modest. In the most recent financial records filed with the regulator for the year ending June 30, 2017, Airwallex reported revenues of $ 14,803 and a loss of $ 806,195.

The allegations regarding Airwallex follow up on allegations last month that Westpac has violated money laundering laws 23 million times.

The financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC filed a declaration with the Federal Court describing the failures, which plunged the bank into crisis and claimed the skull of the chief executive officer Brian Hartzer, now removed from office, and outgoing President Lindsay Maxsted.

Hong Kong police and Standard Chartered declined to comment.

To follow MySmallBusiness sure Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Cara is the small business editor for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, based in Melbourne.

Most seen in business

Loading