Police: Fla. They drove into the registration tent of the GOP voters

A Florida man is arrested after deliberately driving a van into a tent where voters were registered by local Republicans, the Jacksonville authorities said on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office in Jacksonville said via social media that 27-year-old Gregory William Loel Timm was charged with twice the physical harm of a person over 65, a crime and a driving license with suspension of the driving license. The Duval County Republican Party said it set up the tent on Saturday to register voters.

The district’s GOP announced via Twitter that six volunteers for President Donald Trump’s campaign “were deliberately targeted when registering voters”.

Local media said there were no injuries.

“Out of the blue, a man in a van approached us, waved to us in a kind of friendly manner, thought he was coming to speak to us, instead accelerated his vehicle and plowed straight into our tent, our tables,” said Mark Alfieri the TV station WJAX.

He then backed off, jotting down the damaged tent and scattered signs on his cell phone, and made obscene gestures before leaving, Alfieri said.

The sheriff’s office says MPs responded to the scene after receiving reports of an argument. The tent appeared to be set up in a parking lot.

Local TV broadcaster Action News Jax reported Sunday that Timm smiled as he entered the courtroom for his first appearance and then nodded on television cameras. He is held on bail in excess of $ 500,000 and will be brought to trial on March 3.

The sheriff’s office on Sunday did not immediately respond to a call or email asking for more details.

The television broadcaster WTLV, citing the president of a local union for theater workers, reported that Timm was training to be a sound engineer.

In a tweet, GOP chair Ronna McDaniel said: “These unprovoked, senseless attacks on @ realDonaldTrump supporters must end.”

President Donald Trump tweeted this message again, adding, “Be careful, tough guys you play with!”

In a statement, the Duval County Democratic Party condemned what it called “this cowardly act of violence”.

“Nobody should be in mortal danger if they exercise their First Amendment rights,” the statement said. “As Democrats, but more importantly, as residents of this great city of Jacksonville, we urge our fellow citizens to act with dignity, courtesy, and respect for one another during the election cycle and beyond.”

