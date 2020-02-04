Police: “Dumpster diving” in clothing store became fatal

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) – The police were in a landfill on Tuesday looking for the remains of a woman who was presumably killed after she climbed into a garbage can to find reusable items.

The Burlington Police Department issued a press release Monday stating that Stephanie Cox, 30, apparently collected items from a large garbage container behind a clothing store in Burlington after a midnight day last week when a truck came to operate the container.

“Cox is believed to have tried to collect items from a container only shortly after midnight on Thursday, January 30, 2020. It is believed that Cox did not leave the container before it is serviced,” police said in the release.

Her car was found unattended during a service ride behind the mall.

The video indicates that no one else was around until the garbage truck arrived.

Police say her family confirmed that it was common for them to collect things from waste containers.

“This case reveals the dangers associated with collections of waste containers,” the police said. “The well-known practice of” dumpster diving “is not safe.”

The police believe that her remains have been transferred to a landfill in Montgomery County. A search there searches for her body.