Police do not report progress despite hundreds of tips on missing children in Idaho

REXBURG, Idaho – Police in Idaho say they have not progressed despite receiving hundreds of advice about two missing children whose parents are not cooperating with the authorities.

The Rexburg Police Department has eight officers who follow tracks that came from across the country in their search to find Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, according to East Idaho News.

The children have not been seen since September.

Rexburg police say the parents, Chad and Lori Daybell, are named as persons of interest because they never reported missing children, have repeatedly lied about where their children are, initially saying that the child with special needs was in Arizona, and They are not cooperating. With the investigation

"We strongly feel that if mom and dad felt that way or if they knew the children were safe, they would show proof of it, but we haven't seen anything yet," said Rexburg police captain Gary Hagen.

The couple issued a statement through a lawyer last week, saying they love their son and daughter and hope to address "accusations once they have overcome speculation and rumors."

The couple got married in the last months after their two spouses died in unusual circumstances earlier this year.

Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, was found dead at home in October. Initially it was thought to be a natural death, Tammy Daybell's remains have been exhumed in Utah, where she was buried. Autopsy results are pending.

Lori Daybell's former spouse, Charles Vallow, was killed in July in Arizona in a confrontation with his brother, Alex Cox. Cox, who died on December 12, said he shot Vallow in self-defense.

The FBI Salt Lake City office, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the police in the cities of Chandler and Gilbert in Arizona are also helping with the case.