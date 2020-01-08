Police demarcate 500 blocks from S. 70th Street in an attempt to arrest a suspect

Loading...

Milwaukee police cordoned off an area on block 500 on South 70th Street near West Main Street on Wednesday morning, where a tactical incident is underway.

Police are trying to apprehend a suspect wanted for a crime in another jurisdiction, according to a statement released at 5:50 a.m.

The police advised people to avoid the area.

