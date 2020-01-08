Police demarcate 500 blocks from S. 70th Street in an attempt to arrest a suspect

Loading...

Police tactical situation ends with arrest of suspect in 500 South 70th Street building

Police cordoned off block 500 of S. 70th St. and apprehended a suspect wanted for a crime in another jurisdiction.

On Wednesday morning, a tactical police situation in block 500 of 70th Street South ended with the arrest of a suspect.

Milwaukee police cordoned off an area near South 70th and West Main streets to apprehend a suspect wanted for a crime in another jurisdiction, according to a statement released at 5:50 a.m.

At 6:25 a.m., police said the suspect had surrendered. No further details were released on the incident.

We had asked people to avoid the area. Police said the streets that had been closed during the incident would soon reopen.

