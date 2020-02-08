A Wareham police officer was one of five people who were injured in a traffic accident involving his cruiser. Wareham police said that officer Aaron Pacheco was involved in an accident on Saturday at 11:15 am while responding to an emergency call. crashed on the Cranberry Highway at the traffic lights of the four-way intersection of the Cranberry Plaza and Home Depot car parks. A photo from the scene shows that three vehicles, including the Pacheco cruiser, suffered significant front-end damage during the crash. Pacheco and four other people were transported to civil servants to Tobey Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There has been no update of their circumstances. Police said the call to which Pacheco responded was a crash near the Midas on the Cranberry Highway, which was about 150 meters away from the site of the crash in which he was involved. One person from that crash was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The Wareham Fire Department and Wareham Emergency Medical Services were assisted by an ambulance from the Bourne Fire Department at the site of the crash near Home Depot. A Wareham police commissioner investigates the crash near Home Depot, while a Wareham police officer investigates the crash at Midas.

