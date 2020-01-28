Police Council approves plan to hire 100 new officers

Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly.

The Ottawa Police Services Board has unanimously supported a plan to speed up the appointment in the coming four years without costing taxpayers more money.

The new recruits are ready for 2021.

Police chief Peter Sloly, who was at the helm for three months in Ottawa, told the board on Monday that the new officers would be available to quickly strengthen the ability of the troops to reduce street violence and police in the neighborhood.

“We wanted change when we hired you and it is clear that you are bringing change,” said Sandy Smallwood, the acting chairman of the board, to Sloly.

The plan will employ 70 new officers, in addition to the 30 officers already approved under the 2020 budget, for a total of 100. The 70 accelerated recruitments will be invested in neighborhood resource teams – which increase police presence and concerns about crime and social disorder – as well as tackling gun violence and violence against women.

The costs of $ 14.7 million over a four-year period will come from the general capital reserve fund of the police, as well as some adjustments to the spending of $ 41.3 million on the “modernization route” established in 2016 that contains a six-year plan for updating infrastructure such as information technology. A project evaluation showed that $ 9.4 million of the program could be invested in higher priority areas.

Sloly, the former deputy chief of the Toronto Police Service, told the board that the police in Ottawa and across the country are seeing an increase in hate crimes. Firearm crime saw the first decline in 2019 since 2013. Fear of crime is increasing, he said. Hiring the new officers will be one of the most important things the police can do, he said.

In the meantime, the police have also submitted a draft plan on equality, diversity and inclusion. The plan, which will be discussed more extensively and in detail by the board in February, makes a broad list of priorities.

The aim is to create a healthier, more ethical and safer staff and to make the Ottawa police a hospitable organization. Members want to bring their entire self to the organization, Sloly said.

“Inclusion will be the real measure of success.”

The five priorities for this year include creating an office for equality, diversity and inclusion, providing coaching and mentoring to equip leaders with cultural change, developing a “lens toolkit” that will improve decision-making, hate crimes reintroduce to improve response and support affected communities and update outreach recruitment and background check processes to remove the barrier for applicants.

Some progress has already been made in the area of ​​recruitment. From January 1, the costs of $ 300 for processing the checks associated with an application have been removed. The reimbursement was an important barrier for some applicants, especially those with a low income, Acting Supt said. Mark Patterson.

The change has already paid dividends to attract a more diverse pool of potential recruits. So far this month, the service has received 363 applications, the same number received in four months from 2019. Of these applicants, 75 were women and 111 were racialized. The service also had four applications from indigenous people and the applicant pool included some who have identified themselves as LGBTQ. A recruitment event on Monday attracted 10 people from the Somali community and six said they wanted to apply.

The pipeline to create a more diverse police force was developed before his arrival in Ottawa, Sloly told the board. “We have made it easier, cheaper and more rewarding to find a job at OPS,” he said.

Sloly said he was impressed by the caliber of the applicants. “The standards are not being lowered. In many cases they are higher, “he said. “I started to feel rather inadequate.”

The action plan has been posted online. “We welcome all feedback from residents about this plan,” Sloly said

