Police, coast guard looking for missing woman

Updated: 5:21 AM EST February 3, 2020

Hide transcript

Show transcript

ANTOINETTE: MAT REED LIVES IN GLOUCESTER WITH WHAT WE KNOW AT THIS HOUR. MAT: THAT WOMAN WAS MISSING MISSING AND WAS SEEN FOR THE FARRINGTON AVENUE. POLICE SHARES THIS WOMAN PHOTO, 60 YEARS OLD ABBY FLYNN. POLICE SAYING FLYNN WAS AROUND MISSING AROUND 7:00 SUNDAY NIGHT. POLICE USING RESCUE CREWS FROM THEIR GLOUCESTER STATION AND THE CAPE COD STATION FOR SEARCH. AT THIS TIME, NOTHING SHOWS SUSPICIOUS AND ASK EVERYONE WITH INFORMAT

Police, coast guard looking for missing woman

Updated: 5:21 AM EST February 3, 2020

The police and coast guard are looking for a missing woman in Gloucester.

The police and coast guard are looking for a missing woman in Gloucester.

.